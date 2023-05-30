Dabo to leave Coventry after play-off final penalty miss

London (AFP) – Coventry have confirmed Fankaty Dabo will leave the club at the end of the season days after his decisive penalty miss in the Championship play-off final against Luton at Wembley on Saturday.

Luton won promotion to the Premier League by prevailing 6-5 in the shootout after the sides were tied at 1-1 after 120 minutes.

Financial experts estimate promotion to world football's most watched league to be worth around £170 million ($210 million), making 27-year-old defender Dabo's missed spot-kick one of the costliest errors in the game.

Dabo, who has been with the club since 2019, joins Julien Dacosta, Todd Kane, Sean Maguire, Michael Rose, Martyn Waghorn and Tyler Walker in leaving the Sky Blues when their contracts expire.

Coventry manager Mark Robins thanked those leaving, and paid tribute to Dabo and Rose for their key roles in the club's 2019/20 League One title triumph.

"I would like to thank those who are leaving for their time with us, the contributions that they have made to Coventry City, and wish them all of the best for their future careers," Robins told Coventry's website on Tuesday.

"In particular, Fankaty Dabo and Michael Rose were huge parts of the side that won the League One title and then established us in the Championship.

"They will both be fondly remembered for many years to come by all Sky Blues fans, and the outpouring of support for Fanky (Dabo) from our supporters following Saturday goes to show the esteem he is held in."

