US Soccer elevates Callaghan to interim head coach

United States interim head coach Anthony Hudson has departed and will be replaced by former assistant B.J. Callaghan for the upcoming CONCACAF Nations League and Gold Cup tournaments, US Soccer announced

Matt Crocker, US Soccer's sporting director, appointed Callaghan to take charge of the American squad through title defenses in the upcoming CONCACAF Gold Cup and Nations League tournaments.

Hudson, who had been serving on an interim basis, is leaving for an unspecified new opportunity.

The search continues for a permanent head coach to replace Gregg Berhalter, whose contract expired at the end of last year.

"B.J. has been an integral part of the USMNT staff during the last four years as this young team has grown and developed," Crocker said.

"Working alongside Anthony Hudson these last five months, we are confident he is prepared and ready to lead this group in the summer tournaments."

Hudson, a US assistant coach since 2021, took over as interim coach in January, guiding the team to wins over Grenada and El Salvador in March to send the Americans into the Nations League semi-finals.

"We are grateful to Anthony for the tremendous job he did and wish him success in the future," Crocker said.

Callaghan, 41, is the longest-serving member of the US men's national team technical staff. He joined as a strategy analyst in 2019 and become an assistant coach in 2021.

"Together, we have built a strong culture and a great understanding of how we want to play and we expect to continue to build on that progress," Callaghan said.

"Our goal is clear: defend both of our CONCACAF titles."

The US team will face Mexico at Las Vegas in the Nations League Final Four on June 15-18 with Canada and Panama meeting in the other semi-final.

