World 172 Seyboth Wild stuns Medvedev at French Open as Djokovic fallout continues

Paris (AFP) – World number two Daniil Medvedev was knocked out of the French Open in the first round on Tuesday, losing in five sets to 172nd-ranked Thiago Seyboth Wild of Brazil as Roland Garros attempted to move on from Novak Djokovic's Kosovo controversy.

Thiago Seyboth Wild celebrates after defeating world number two Daniil Medvedev

Seyboth Wild, who came through the qualifiers and had never previously won a Grand Slam match, triumphed 7-6 (7/5), 6-7 (6/8), 2-6, 6-3, 6-4.

It was Medvedev's fifth loss in the opening round at Roland Garros in seven appearances.

"I have watched Daniil play in my junior years. It's a dream come true to beat these kinds of players on this court," said the 23-year-old Brazilian who unleashed 69 winners.

"I was cramping in the second set and couldn't really serve the way I wanted to but I tried to play my best tennis."

Seyboth Wild, without a win on the main tour since February 2022, held his nerve in the conclusion of the four-hour 15-minute match on Court Philippe Chatrier.

He twice saw breaks retrieved by Medvedev in the deciding set before finally backing up a third break with a hold for 5-3. Two giant forehands secured victory.

He will face either Guido Pella or Quentin Halys for a place in the last 32.

Medvedev arrived in Paris buoyed by winning his first ever clay court title at the prestigious Italian Open last week for his fifth trophy of 2023.

"Every time the clay court season finishes, I'm happy," said Medvedev.

'Vandals' destroy image

Djokovic will return to Court Philippe Chatrier on Wednesday night for his second round match with controversy over his "Kosovo is the heart of Serbia" message still raging.

The Belgrade-born superstar, chasing a record 23rd Grand Slam title in Paris, wrote the message in Serbian after his opening round victory over Aleksandar Kovacevic on Monday.

Novak Djokovic after his win over Aleksandar Kovacevic on Monday

"Kosovo is our cradle, our stronghold, centre of the most important things for our country," 36-year-old Djokovic told Serb media.

His comments came amid heightened ethnic tensions in northern Kosovo where demonstrators and NATO soldiers have been injured.

Serb TV reported Tuesday that "vandals" had destroyed a mural bearing the image of Djokovic on a building in Orahovac, a small town in south-western Kosovo where a small number of Serbs live amongst the majority Albanians.

Defending champion Iga Swiatek overcame an early wobble to reach the second round with a straight sets win over Cristina Bucsa of Spain.

The world number one, bidding to become the first woman to successfully defend the title at Roland Garros since Justine Henin in 2007, came through 6-4, 6-0.

"I know this court pretty well and I am focusing on the future," said Swiatek, who could lose the top ranking to Aryna Sabalenka or Elena Rybakina at Roland Garros.

Russian qualifier Mirra Andreeva, 16, marked her Grand Slam debut with a quickfire 6-2, 6-1 victory over Alison Riske-Amritraj of the United States.

Andreeva, the youngest player in the tournament, has reached 143 in the world from 312 in April and hit the headlines at the Madrid Open earlier this month where she reached the last 16.

Wimbledon and US Open runner-up Ons Jabeur eased past Italy's Lucia Bronzetti, who won her maiden WTA title in Rabat on Saturday, 6-4, 6-1.

Five-hour marathon

Coco Gauff, the 2022 runner-up, battled to a 3-6, 6-1, 6-2 success over Rebecca Masarova of Spain but Barbora Krejcikova, the 2021 champion, was knocked out in the first round for a second successive year, losing 6-2, 6-4 to Lesia Tsurenko of Ukraine.

Coco Gauff in action against Spain's Rebeka Masarova

Wimbledon champion and fourth-ranked Elena Rybakina brushed off a slow start to dispatch Czech teenager Brenda Fruhvirtova 6-4, 6-2.

Fourth seed Casper Ruud, the runner-up to Rafael Nadal last year, eased past Swedish qualifier Elias Ymer 6-4, 6-3, 6-2.

Alexander Zverev, who suffered a season-ending ankle ligament injury in his 2022 semi-final loss to Nadal, secured a fourth win in four matches against Lloyd Harris of South Africa. German 22nd seed Zverev came through 7-6 (8/6), 7-6 (7/0), 6-1.

Danish youngster Holger Rune, seeded six, came through a tough test against American Christopher Eubanks, winning 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (7/2), 6-2.

"It was super difficult. There are always nerves coming into the first round and Chris was playing very freely," said Rune who made the last-eight in 2022.

Italian qualifier Andrea Vavassori saved five match points to knock out Serb 31st seed Miomir Kecmanovic in a five-hour 10-minute epic.

Vavassori hit a colossal 106 winners in his 5-7, 2-6, 7-6 (10/8), 7-6 (7/3), 7-6 (11/9) win.

