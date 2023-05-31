French Open day 4: Three matches to watch

Paris (AFP) – Novak Djokovic is back in action on Wednesday following his latest controversy, while Carlos Alcaraz also attempts to reach the third round.

Two-time champion Novak Djokovic has won four of four matches against Marton Fucsovics

Here, AFP Sport takes a look ahead at three stand-out matches on the fourth day of the 2023 tournament (x denotes seeded player):

Novak Djokovic (SRB x3) v Marton Fucsovics (HUN)

Djokovic returns to Court Philippe Chatrier for the night session match just two days after his opening win after which he scrawled the message "Kosovo is the heart of Serbia. Stop the violence" on a camera.

The 22-time Grand Slam champion then told reporters that Kosovo is Serbia's "stronghold". Clashes have flared up in northern Kosovo in recent weeks.

His attention will be on the court against Fucsovics, though, as he bids to reach the third round of a major tournament for the 21st consecutive Slam.

Djokovic has won all four of his previous meetings with the Hungarian but has dropped three sets in those matches.

He also struggled to close out his first-round match against Aleksandar Kovacevic.

"Overall pleased, pleased and content with my level," he said. "I can always play better, I know I can do it."

The 36-year-old is chasing a men's record 23rd Grand Slam singles title at Roland Garros and could break out of a tie with his injured rival Rafael Nadal.

Carlos Alcaraz (ESP x1) v Taro Daniel (JPN)

World number one Alcaraz will continue his title bid against Japanese world number 112 Daniel in their first meeting on the ATP Tour.

Carlos Alcaraz looked unplayable at times in his first-round win © Anne-Christine POUJOULAT / AFP/File

The Spaniard cruised through his first match against Italian qualifier Flavio Cobolli despite a brief late stumble, winning 6-0, 6-2, 7-5.

He beat Daniel in three sets at a second-tier Challenger event in Portugal two years ago.

"I have to watch that match because I didn't know that I played against him, honestly," said Alcaraz. "I don't remember. Yeah, I grew up a lot since that match."

Alcaraz is facing a player from outside the top 100 for a third consecutive match, after his win over Cobolli and a shock defeat by Fabian Marozsan at the Italian Open.

Daniel is hoping to match his best run at a Grand Slam event -- a third-round showing as a qualifier at the 2022 Australian Open when he beat Andy Murray in round two.

Aryna Sabalenka (x2) v Iryna Shymanovich

World number two Sabalenka, who could take the top ranking from reigning French Open champion Iga Swiatek this week, faces Belarusian compatriot Shymanovich on Court Suzanne Lenglen.

Aryna Sabalenka is expected to make a deep run at the French Open © Thomas SAMSON / AFP/File

She will be the overwhelming favourite against an opponent who had never even won a WTA Tour main-draw match until her opening-round success against Hungary's Panna Udvardy.

Sabalenka beat Marta Kostyuk 6-3, 6-2 in the first round, with the Ukrainian booed by the crowd for refusing to shake Sabalenka's hand after the match.

Belarus is a key military ally of Russia in its war with Ukraine.

"Nobody in this world, Russian athletes or Belarusian athletes, supports the war. Nobody," said Sabalenka. "If we could stop it, we would do it."

The Australian Open champion lost in her first match in Rome to Sofia Kenin but otherwise has enjoyed a successful clay season, winning the Madrid Open and losing in the Stuttgart final to Swiatek.

