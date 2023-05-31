French Open day 4: Who said what

Paris (AFP) – Who said what on the fourth day of the 2023 French Open at Roland Garros on Wednesday:

'Cleansing of the soul': Stefanos Tsitsipas eyes the ball during his match against Roberto Carballes Baena

"It's a cleansing of the soul. It's just like a knife. You let the old pass and you start with the new."

-- Stefanos Tsitsipas on watching the clay courts were cleaned and watered between sets.

"We are living in the free world, so why not to say your opinion on something? I feel like if you stand for something, you think that this is the way, you should say."

-- Elina Svitolina backing Novak Djokovic's right to express his controversial view on Kosovo.

"I guess maybe trash talking, I think it would be fun if you could be more vocal to each other and it kind of was part of it and not maybe so much looked down upon. Not like cursing at each other the whole time, but maybe more interaction with players. I always think that would be kind of fun. So I don't know what way it would be to facilitate that."

-- US world number three Jessica Pegula on her desire to see 'trash talking' given the green light in matches.

"Don't think that you are going to hit a tweener; just hit it. Every time when I'm thinking about it, it goes anywhere."

-- Daria Kasatkina on the secret of a successful 'tweener'.

"I've had a pretty crazy story. I came on the scene when I was pretty young, looked like I was set for a big future but I went missing for a few years."

-- Australia's Thanasi Kokkinakis after knocking out 2015 champion Stan Wawrinka to reach the third round in Paris for the first time since 2015.

"Rules for player conduct at a Grand Slam event are governed by the Grand Slam rulebook, administered by the relevant organiser and regulator. There is no provision in this that prohibits political statements."

-- International Tennis Federation to AFP on Novak Djokovic's Kosovo message.

"I'm trying to stay away from the negative side of social media, and I'm focusing on people who are really interested in my life, who are interested in my career, and in my personality."

-- Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka.

