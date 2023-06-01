French Open day 5: Three matches to watch

Paris (AFP) – Iga Swiatek targets a place in the French Open last 32 on Thursday as Thiago Seyboth Wild hopes to build on his first round victory over Daniil Medvedev.

Here, AFP Sport takes a look ahead at three stand-out matches on the fifth day of the 2023 tournament (x denotes seeded player):

Iga Swiatek (POL x1) v Claire Liu (USA)

One day after turning 22, Swiatek continues her bid to become the first woman since Justine Henin in 2007 to successfully defend the women's title at Roland Garros.

The Pole is also seeking a fourth major to add to her two in Paris (2020 and 2022) and last year's US Open.

A fourth major would place her in the same company as Naomi Osaka, Kim Clijsters and Arantxa Sanchez-Vicario and one behind the five of Maria Sharapova and Martina Hingis.

"Iga's further ahead than most at her age," said 18-time major singles title winner Martina Navratilova.

"In every way: rankings-wise, majors-wise and maturity. She seems very put together."

Liu, the world 102, has never progressed beyond the second round at the Grand Slams, and managed to win just one game when she faced Swiatek at Indian Wells this year.

Guido Pella (ARG) v Thiago Seyboth Wild (BRA)

Seyboth Wild caused the sensation of the first round by knocking out world number two Daniil Medevedev. Ranked a lowly 172, he now faces a player with an even more modest ranking in Pella, down at 423 after being in top 20 just four years ago.

The 33-year-old Pella was limited to just one match on the second-tier Challenger circuit in 2022 due to a knee injury.

However, he has pedigree when it comes to the big occasions -- in 2019, he made the quarter-finals of Wimbledon and was a key member of the Argentina squad which won the 2016 Davis Cup.

Alexander Zverev (GER x22) v Alex Molcan (SVK)

Zverev returns to the same Court Philippe Chatrier where 12 months ago he suffered ankle ligament damage in his semi-final defeat to Rafael Nadal.

The injury saw him taken off court in a wheelchair and also ended the German's season.

Zverev, who was the third seed last year, is only seeded 22nd this time around after struggling to recapture his best form since returning to the ATP Tour.

But the former US Open finalist had enough to beat South African Lloyd Harris in straight sets in the first round on Tuesday.

"It's nice to be back. I've marked this day in bold on my calendar since last year," said Zverev who was also a semi-finalist in 2021.

Molcan, ranked 86 in the world, also made the second round in Paris last year where he fell to Novak Djokovic in straight sets.

His best run at the majors was at Wimbledon last year where he reached the third round.

