Inter Miami fire coach Neville

Miami (AFP) – Inter Miami have fired their English coach Phil Neville after a fourth straight loss left the club bottom of the Eastern Conference in Major League Soccer, the club announced on Thursday.

Former Manchester United and England international Neville was booed by fans during Wednesday's 1-0 defeat to New York Red Bulls.

"We are and always have been an ambitious Club. Sometimes the path to growth involves difficult decisions and today is one of those moments," said club owner Jorge Mas.

"We are grateful to Phil for the dedication and tenacity he brought to Inter Miami. His positive contributions are embedded in our team culture and he represented our Club with class and dignity" he added.

Miami is co-owned by Neville's former United and England team-mate David Beckham.

"Sometimes in this game we have to make the toughest decisions and sadly we feel the time is right to make a change," Beckham said in a statement.

"I want to personally thank Phil for his hard work, his passion for our Club and for his integrity as a person."

Argentine Javier Morales, a former player in MLS with Real Salt Lake, who had been one of Neville's assistants, has been appointed interim head coach.

Neville's other assistant, Jason Kreis was also fired by the club.

On Wednesday, fans held a 'Neville Out' banner and also booed his 20-year-old son Harvey when he was brought on as a substitute.

Neville, who had previously managed England's women's national team, joined Inter Miami in the 2021 season and took them to the playoffs last year.

The pressure had been mounting on Neville in recent weeks and he swore at a journalist during a press conference last month following a defeat to Orlando City.

On Wednesday he said his team had not been taking their chances but said the buck stopped with him.

"The responsibility starts with and ends with me," he said.

