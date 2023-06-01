Maanum signs new contract with Arsenal women

London (AFP) – Arsenal midfielder Frida Leonhardsen Maanum has signed a new contract with the Gunners' women's team, the club announced Thursday.

The Norwegian moved to north London from Swedish club Linkopings in July 2021 and has since made 78 appearances for Arsenal, scoring 20 goals.

In the recently concluded Women's Super League season, Maanum scored 16 goals in 38 games, and was nominated for both the PFA and WSL player of the season awards.

The 23-year-old was chosen by the Arsenal Women Supporters' Club as their outstanding performer of the campaign and she has been rewarded with a new contract, the length of which has not been disclosed.

"It feels great. I love Arsenal and I'm looking forward to continuing my time here," said Maanum in a club statement.

"This is a place where I can develop and learn from the players around me and take steps both on and off the pitch. We've had some really special moments this season and the connection with our supporters has been fantastic, so I can't wait to see what we can achieve together."

Maanum, who has been capped 66 times by Norway, helped Arsenal finish third in the WSL League and beat London rivals Chelsea in the Continental Cup final in March.

Arsenal women's head coach Jonas Eidevall added: "Frida has been one of the outstanding performers in world football this season and we're delighted that she has agreed a new deal with us.

"Since joining us two seasons ago, Frida has developed into a wonderful player and has contributed an impressive number of goals and assists this year. I believe there is a very high ceiling for what Frida can achieve in the game."

© 2023 AFP