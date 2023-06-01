Zverev makes winning return to French Open court of pain

Paris (AFP) – Alexander Zverev made a successful return to the French Open's Court Philippe Chatrier on Thursday, a year after suffering a horrifying ankle ligament injury which ended his season.

No pain: Alexander Zverev looks on as he plays against Alex Molcan

Advertising Read more

The former world number two, now down at 27 in the world, swept past 86th-ranked Alex Molcan of Slovakia 6-4, 6-2, 6-1 to make the last 32.

In 2022, Zverev was taken off court in a wheelchair after damaging his right ankle in his semi-final against Rafael Nadal.

"I was so nervous before playing today," said Zverev who next faces Frances Tiafoe of the United States.

"Despite what happened last year, I still love this place, I still love this court."

The Olympic champion added: "I'm incredibly happy to be back and to win again on this court."

© 2023 AFP