Evenepoel returns for Tour of Switzerland

Brussels (AFP) – Belgian cycling star Remco Evenepoel confirmed Friday he will return to competition for the Tour of Switzerland after pulling out of the Giro d'Italia while leading after he tested positive for Covid.

Hardest setback: Remco Evenepoel withdrew from the Giro d'Italia while leading after a bad bout of Covid-19

"I think to begin in Switzerland is the perfect start, and it allows me to revisit a race where I have good memories from my time trial win last year," the world champion said in a statement issued by his Soudal-Quick Step team.

“It has been quite the challenge to see a pathway through the rest of my season.

"We know that my main goal of this year was the Giro d'Italia and what happened was really unfortunate, so it was important to plan the right path with the team management."

After the Swiss stage race from June 11-18 and the Belgian Championships, Evenepoel will prepare at altitude at Val di Fassa in the Italian Dolomites before the World Championships in Glasgow in August.

The Belgian has six wins this season including the Liege-Bastogne-Liege, but will not be competing in this year's Tour de France.

Evenepoel, 23, the Giro favourite, left the race on May 14 after a positive Covid test.

The rider, who won the world championship and the Spanish Vuelta last season, said leaving the race was "definitely one of the hardest setbacks in my still very short career".

"A very brutal end of what could have been a beautiful story. 6 months of full preparation for only this race. Sacrifices, long days in the rain, long periods away from home. Everything was going according to plan but that is how sport goes," he added.

