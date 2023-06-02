French Open day 6: Who said what

Paris (AFP) – Who said what on the sixth day of the 2023 French Open at Roland Garros on Friday:

Non-stop: Novak Djokovic on his way to securing a 14th successive place in the fourth round

Advertising Read more

"I should be able to feel safe when I do interviews with the journalists after my matches. For my own mental health and well-being, I have decided to take myself out of this situation today, and the tournament has supported me in this decision."

-- Aryna Sabalenka opting out of the traditional post-match news conference. After her first two matches in Paris, she had faced a barrage of questions relating to her stance on the war in Ukraine as well as her relationship with Belarus president Alexander Lukashenko.

"There are people that love to boo every single thing you do. That's something that I find disrespectful and I frankly don't understand that. But it's their right. They paid the ticket. They can do whatever they want."

-- Novak Djokovic on the jeers and boos of the Paris crowd.

"Can you imagine the guy or a girl who is right now in the front line looking at me and I'm acting like nothing is happening. I'm representing my country. I have a voice. I'm standing with Ukraine. I have my position in this war. What is Russian government and Russian soldiers are doing on our land is really, really terrible."

-- Ukraine's Elina Svitolina on why she does not shake hands with Russian opponents.

"At 16 you're not nervous."

-- Daria Kasatkina on the ease with which 16-year-old Russian compatriot Mirra Andreeva is adjusting to sudden fame at Roland Garros.

"It was Rafa, Rafa, Rafa, Rafa, Rafa, Rafa......I don't have enough fingers to count."

-- Karen Khachanov on his admiration for the 14-time French Open champion.

"I don't think the Federation can be held responsible for everything."

-- Nicolas Escude, the national technical director of the French Tennis Federation, on all 28 players representing the home nation failing to make the third round.

"I work for a new song, and I think in July maybe is a new song coming. Let's see if we do better than the first one."

-- Lorenzo Sonego on seeing a song he composed garner a million views on YouTube.

"I don't remember playing two sets for three hours. It was cat and mouse."

-- Djokovic on his marathon victory over Alejandro Davidovich Fokina.

© 2023 AFP