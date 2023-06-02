Sergio Ramos joins Messi in leaving PSG

Paris (AFP) – French champions Paris Saint-Germain said on Friday that veteran former Spain defender Sergio Ramos will join Lionel Messi in leaving the club at the end of the season.

Sergio Ramos won Ligue 1 twice with Paris Saint-Germain
Ramos, 37, arrived in French capital in 2021 after a trophy-laden spell with Real Madrid.

"We would like to express our immense gratitude to Sergio Ramos for the two years he has spent with us," PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi said in a statement.

"Sergio's leadership, team spirit and professionalism, combined with his experience at the highest level, make him a true football legend, and it was an honour to have him in Paris.

"Everyone at the club wishes him all the best," Al-Khelaifi added.

The announcement comes less than 24 hours before PSG's final game of the Ligue 1 season as they host Clermont.

Ramos follows Argentina's 2022 World Cup winner Messi in leaving the Parc des Princes with reports also linking Brazil's Neymar with a departure.

The ex-Sevilla defender won Ligue 1 twice in Paris, playing 57 games and his PSG contract ends on June 30.

"Tomorrow is a special day, tomorrow I will say goodbye to another stage of my life, goodbye to @psg," Ramos said on social media.

"I don't know in how many places one can feel at home, but without a doubt PSG, the fans, and Paris were one of them for me.

"Thank you for two special years in which I was able play in every tournament and give my all," he added.

Ramos, who won the 2010 World Cup and Messi, arrived in the same summer eyeing a Champions League title with PSG.

They were knocked out in the last 16 of both editions.

