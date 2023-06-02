Suns reportedly set to hire Vogel as coach

Los Angeles (AFP) – The Phoenix Suns have reached a deal to hire former Los Angeles Lakers head coach Frank Vogel, multiple US media outlets reported on Friday.

Vogel, 49, led LeBron James, Anthony Davis and the rest of the Lakers to the 2020 championship in the Covid-protective bubble in Orlando, Florida.

The Lakers fired Vogel after they missed the playoffs in the 2021-22 season, with Darvin Ham stepping in and leading the Lakers to the Western Conference finals -- where they were swept by the Denver Nuggets.

ESPN reported Friday that the Suns and Vogel were finalizing a deal that will see him take over after Phoenix fired coach Monty Williams in May -- after they were eliminated in six games in the Western Conference semi-finals by the Nuggets.

Williams was hired earlier this week as the new head coach of the Detroit Pistons.

In Phoenix, Vogel would be guiding a team laden with All-Star talent in Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Chris Paul.

Vogel, who has also coached the Indiana Pacers and Orlando Magic, has led his teams to the NBA playoffs in seven of his 11 seasons as a head coach.

