French Open day 7: Who said what

Paris (AFP) – Who said what on the seventh day of the 2023 French Open at Roland Garros on Saturday:

"I'm really upset not to be able to play, but I guess that's life. There is a lot of ups and downs. Today I just wanted to give 100 percent, and obviously I'm far from being 100 percent."

-- Fourth seed and Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina after withdrawing from the tournament with illness.

"I'm not really haunted by what happened last year in the final honestly. I think last year I'm not the first victim to lose to Rafa in the final."

-- Casper Ruud on his heavy defeat by Rafael Nadal in last year's final.

"Sorry, I'm boring."

-- Iga Swiatek after repeating herself during her on-court interview following a 6-0, 6-0 thrashing of Wang Xiyun.

"I love to sleep. I probably sleep around, I don't know, 9 to 13 hours if I can. It's a lot. I really like it."

-- Holger Rune gives himself plenty of rest between matches.

"I don't know if Mirra feels the same way but people love to say, 'You're only this, you're only that'. When I'm on the court, we're not thinking about our age. I don't think she was thinking, 'Oh, I'm only 16 and she's 19, she's older'."

-- Coco Gauff, 19, after beating 16-year-old Mirra Andreeva.

"After the first set I won, I realised that I can really win this match. Then I got a little bit nervous not to lose this opportunity. So I think that was a mistake from me."

-- Andreeva after her 6-7 (5/7), 6-1, 6-1 defeat.

