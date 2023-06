Man City's Gundogan scores fastest-ever FA Cup final goal

London (AFP) – Manchester City captain Ilkay Gundogan scored the fastest goal in FA Cup final history on Saturday, slamming the ball past Manchester United's David de Gea with just 12 seconds on the clock.

Manchester City's Ilkay Gundogan celebrates scoring in the opening seconds of the FA Cup final against Manchester United

Treble-chasing City came into the match at Wembley as firm favourites but could not have dreamed of such a start in the London sunshine.

The goal beat the previous record of 25 seconds set by Everton's Louis Saha in the 2009 final against Chelsea.

City goalkeeper Stefan Ortega hit a long ball that was headed on and landed at the feet of Gundogan, who lashed home from the edge of the box, giving De Gea no chance.

Bruno Fernandes equalised for United from the penalty spot in the 33rd minute after VAR ruled Jack Grealish had handled in the area and the sides went in level at the break.

City, who have already wrapped up the Premier League title, are aiming to match United's 1999 treble by winning the FA Cup and beating Inter Milan in the Champions League final on June 10.

