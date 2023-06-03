MLB Nationals star pitcher Strasburg has nerve damage: report

Washington (AFP) – Washington Nationals star pitcher Stephen Strasburg has severe nerve damage and might never return to Major League Baseball, the Washington Post reported on Saturday.

The 34-year-old US right-hander was named the 2019 World Series Most Valuable Player when the Nationals captured their first MLB title but has not played in a game since last June, when he tried to return from surgery for compressed nerves between his neck and arm.

Citing three unnamed sources familiar with Strasburg's situation, the Post reported he has not been able to conduct any rehabilitation activities for a month after staying home for six weeks during pre-season training in February and March.

Strasburg's plan is to rest and hope he can manage the nerve issues well enough to make a return to the mound.

After going 5-0 in the 2019 MLB playoffs with a 1.98 earned-run average and 47 strikeouts, including two World Series triumphs in which he combined to strike out 14 batters in 14 1/3 innings, Strasburg signed a seven-year deal worth $245 million.

But the Post reported the Nationals have no disability insurance on Strasburg's contract.

Strasburg conducted light rehab workouts in early April, trying to throw off a mound, but by mid-April was reduced to only lower-body workouts. Sources told the Post even those caused nerve pain, tingling and numbness and he was shut down in late April.

The feeling was similar to what he felt in 2020 that led to surgery for carpal tunnel. In 2021, Strasburg had surgery to remove a rib and two neck muscles.

Since signing his huge contract, Strasburg has pitched only 31 1/3 innings, 4 2/3 of them in his lone 2022 appearance.

