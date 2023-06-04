French Open day 8: Who said what

Paris (AFP) – Who said what on the eighth day of the 2023 French Open at Roland Garros on Sunday:

Advertising Read more

"The warning first happened because the umpire didn't see that she was crying for 15 minutes and she was in that kind of pain. We told the supervisor that he should look more into it because we saw the girl was crying and the ball had gone directly at her. It wasn't like the ball bounced or was a slower ball."

-- Marie Bouzkova after her doubles opponents Miyu Kato and Aldila Sutjiadi were defaulted when Kato accidentally hit a ballgirl with a ball.

"Are you serious? Do you think after the situation last year they would give me a wildcard this year? I can try and ask and I'll let you know in the next press conference. Fingers crossed."

-- Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova on the slim chance of a wildcard at Wimbledon after Russian players were banned last year in the aftermath of the invasion of Ukraine.

"I think when you open your head and you are really full into the game, you see the field much bigger. You see the possible shots which you can make troubles to the opponent. I think, yeah, there are some similarities. Maybe it helps me."

-- Karen Khachanov on his hopes that his fondness for chess may help him defeat Novak Djokovic in the quarter-finals.

"We didn't want, like the other Grand Slams, to finish at two, three, four in the morning."

-- French Open tournament director Amelie Mauresmo on the decision to only have one and not two night session matches at the French Open.

"I don't think you'll hear 'allez', because I normally kind of encourage myself in my own language, as I have done throughout my career."

-- Novak Djokovic preferring to get fired up in Serbian rather than French.

"I think today he showed that he probably can win this tournament."

-- Lorenzo Musetti after being swept aside by world number one Carlos Alcaraz in the last 16 on Sunday

© 2023 AFP