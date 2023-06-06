Bowen eager to score for new twins in 'massive' Conference League final

Prague (AFP) – Jarrod Bowen said he would like to score a goal for each of his newborn twins when his West Ham side face Fiorentina in the Europa Conference League final in Prague on Wednesday.

Jarrod Bowen has scored five goals in the Europa Conference League so far this season

"The twins are here now so now I want to score. Just one would be nice but if it's two, I'll take two," Bowen told reporters on Tuesday.

The 26-year-old winger, who joined West Ham from Hull in 2020, has two two-week-old girls with Love Island star Dani Dyer.

Back to business, Bowen hailed Wednesday's final as a "massive" game and the biggest one of his career.

"I've only been here three years and if you'd told me we'd be in a European final three years later I would have bitten your hand off," he said.

West Ham have had an impressive run through European competitions in the past two seasons.

In 2021/22, they reached the Europa League semi-finals where they crashed out at the hands of eventual winners Eintracht Frankfurt.

This season, they have won 13 out of 14 Conference League games, which was a consolation after a Premiership season spent close to the bottom of the table.

They only managed 11 wins in 38 Premier League matches.

"Last year we were obviously so disappointed to lose in the semi-final so that probably gave us the extra bit of motivation to do it this year," said Bowen.

West Ham's only European trophy was the 1965 Cup Winners' Cup with a team featuring English World Cup heroes Bobby Moore and Geoff Hurst.

"I think with the season that we've had as well, we want to make it even more special for us," said Bowen, who has scored five goals in the competition so far, including the play-off round.

"To do it with your teammates and friends and to win it for everybody would be so special."

'Two different cultures'

But the East Londoners are aware of the firepower facing them as Fiorentina, who finished eighth in Serie A, have scored 36 goals in 14 Conference League games this season.

"It's a final and you don't get into a final for being a bad team. We respect them a lot," said Bowen.

"They've scored a lot of goals in this competition so that's one of their main threats. (But) this is a final and we'll try and stop what they're good at."

West Ham manager David Moyes also relished the moment.

"This is something more special than we have envisaged for a long time ahead," he said.

"It's a big thrill for me," the Scot told reporters, adding he expected a clash of "two different cultures" in the game.

"We hope we can get the right balance between that. We want to be really committed and we're going to fight for everything we possibly can."

Moyes too will have his family in mind as his father will be in the stands of Prague's Eden Arena.

"My dad's here tomorrow, so hopefully I can give him something that he can remember."

Fiorentina coach Vincenzo Italiano said he wanted "to make life hard" for West Ham.

"They've got great players, strong players in each position on the pitch, but we have reached the final too," said the 45-year-old.

"I hope we'll give our best tomorrow. I trust the players, we are self-confident."

Last week, Roma -- who had won the maiden Conference League trophy last year -- failed to overcome Sevilla in the Europa League final, losing on penalties.

"I was disappointed. So now it's up to us," Italiano said.

© 2023 AFP