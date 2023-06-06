Laporte stretches Dauphine lead with stage win

Le Coteau (France) (AFP) – Frenchman Christophe Laporte extended his overall lead in the Criterium du Dauphine by winning the third stage on Tuesday.

Jumbo-Visma's Laporte pipped Irishman Sam Bennett in second place and Dutch rider Dylan Groenewegen in third after a 194.1km ride finishing in Le Coteau, to the east of Lyon.

Following a review Bora-Hansgrohe's Bennett and Team Jayco-Alulua's Groenewegen were dropped to 33rd and 34th place after changing their line.

Italian Matteo Trentin was then moved up to second place and Belgian Milan Menten third.

"I always said I was quick, but not quick enough to beat those riders," Laporte told France 3 television.

"Groenewegen was a little blocked on the right, Bennett was running on empty, it allowed me to get by on the left, it made me happy," the 30-year-old added.

With less than a month to go to the Tour de France, reigning Tour champion Jonas Vingegaard finished in the main group as did 2019 winner Egan Bernal.

Ineos Grenadiers' Colombian Bernal is 12th overall with Jumbo's Dane Vingegaard in 16th, both 23 seconds behind Laporte.

Laporte now leads compatriot Julian Alaphilippe by 11 seconds in the overall standings thanks to a bonus for the stage victory with Ecuadorian Richard Carapaz third, 17 seconds behind.

Wednesday's fourth stage is a 31.1km individual time trial from Cours to Belmont-de-la-Loire.

