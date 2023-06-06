Pulisic keen to put 'tough' Chelsea season behind him

Los Angeles (AFP) – Chelsea forward Christian Pulisic is hoping to put one of the most challenging seasons of his career behind him when he returns to international duty for the United States against Mexico in next week's CONCACAF Nations League finals in Las Vegas.

Pulisic made just eight Premier League eight starts for Chelsea last season as he struggled for form and fitness in a chaotic campaign at Stamford Bridge that saw the club burn through four different managers before finishing 12th in the table.

It has left Pulisic facing an uncertain future in west London, and the 24-year-old is reportedly keen to to relaunch his career elsewhere, with Italian giants Juventus reportedly leading the chase for the former Borussia Dortmund player.

Speaking in Los Angeles on Monday, where the US are preparing for next week's Nations League semi-final showdown with Mexico in Las Vegas, Pulisic said he was excited by the prospect of getting minutes under his belt at international level.

"It's been a really tough season for me personally and for our team of course at a club level," Pulisic told reporters on a video call.

"So for me it's just about coming in here and having a fresh start and being able to be a part of a team that hopefully can come out and win some games.

"I'm really excited to be here and just to get some minutes on the field and just get back to being that confident player that I know I can be, and just find my footing again and just enjoy the game because it feels like it's been tough to do that lately."

Pulisic also dropped a strong hint that he was ready to leave Chelsea after four years.

"It's obviously been an interesting journey at club level for me," he said.

"I thought I had a great couple years and the last couple years just haven't gone at all how I've planned them to be.

"Right now my focus is obviously here with the national team.

"Like I said before, I'm just excited to get back playing and just enjoy myself and do what I love to do out on the field.

"And from there, this summer, we're obviously going to have to see what happens. It's obviously very early. As of right now I'm a Chelsea player and I plan to go back. But a lot of things can happen. A lot of things can change."

Pressed on the uncertainty surrounding his future at club level, Pulisic stressed playing for the US was his sole focus.

"It's a tough one," he said. "Right now it's in the back of my head. I'm not thinking about where I'll be next season.

"I'm just focused on the national team. I want to be here, I want to win games, that’s my sole focus right now."

