Australia's Smith speeds to hundred in WTC final against India

London (AFP) – Australia star Steve Smith wasted little time in reaching his hundred on the second day of the World Test Championship final against India at the Oval on Thursday.

Australia's Steve Smith celebrates reaching his century against India in the World Test Championship final at the Oval

Smith, 95 not out overnight, needed just two more balls to reach the landmark in the day's opening over.

He clipped a half-volley from Mohammed Siraj off his pads for four and next ball turned another wayward delivery to the midwicket boundary.

The former Australia captain had faced 229 balls, scoring 16 fours, in reaching his 31st century in 97 Tests.

The 34-year-old Smith joined compatriot Steve Waugh in having scored seven Test hundreds in England.

Among non-England batsman, only Australia great Don Bradman, with 11 centuries, has scored more.

It was also Smith's third Test century at the Oval.

Australia resumed in the commanding position of 327-3, with Travis Head 146 not out after compiling his first overseas Test century.

Head and Smith had come together with Australia in trouble at 76-3 after losing the toss but as conditions for batting eased they dominated an increasingly wayward India attack, adding 251 runs before stumps.

The WTC is the only major men's cricket trophy Australia have yet to win.

The fixture marks the start of a packed schedule of six Tests in eight weeks for Australia, including a five-match Ashes series against England.

