Djokovic beats injured Alcaraz to reach French Open final

Third seed Novak Djokovic advanced to the final of the French Open on Friday with a four-set win over the top seed Carlos Alacaraz.

The semi-final between the 20-year-old world number one and the 36-year-old Serb had been eagerly awaited since the draw in Paris just over two weeks ago.

It lived up to its billing during the two hours before Alcaraz suffered his injury.

Djokovic took the opening set 6-3 with his customary fluid strokemaking.

And it appeared Alcaraz would win the second by the same score but he fluffed his lines.

Serving for parity at 5-5, Djokovic, who is seeking a third French Open crown and a record 23rd singles title at the four Grand Slam tournaments, showed immense fortitude to save three consecutive set points.

Parity

Once level, he squandered a break point as Alcaraz moved 6-5 ahead. And Djokovic eventually faltered when trying to take the second set into a tiebreak.

The third set was one-way traffic after Alcaraz suffered a cramp in his right leg and forfeited a game to receive treament.

He lost the third set 6-1. And the centre court had lost its spectacle.

Even though Alcaraz played on, his movement was restricted. Djokovic broke at the start of the fourth to lead 2-0 and he simply had to unfurl steady, unruffled tennis to proceed. Essentially his stock in trade.

An eighth ace brought him to 5-0 but very few to their feet.

Alcaraz at least got on the board to force Djokovic to serve for the tie. He accomplished the feat with a minimum of fuss.

"It's a dream to be in another final at Roland Garros," Djokovic said in on-court interview after what effectively became a stroll.

"It's tough luck on Carlos but he's young and I'm sure he's going to win this tournament many times. It's tough to know whether to quit but respect to him for wanting to stay and fight till the end."

After his three and a half hour adventure, a 34th Grand Slam final awaits Djokovic on Sunday afternoon on centre court.

He will take on either the fourth seed Casper Ruud or the 22nd seed Alex Zverev.

