Toulouse power past Racing 92 to reach Top 14 final

San Sebastian (Spain) (AFP) – Toulouse gave a demonstration of power with a comprehensive 41-14 rout of Racing 92 to reach the Top 14 final for the third time in four years on Friday.

Toulouse's France international scrum-half Antoine Dupont (C) is tackled during the French Top 14 semi-final against Racing 92 in San-Sebastian

The leaders of the Top 14 table for almost the entire regular phase of the season, Toulouse will bid for a record-extending 22nd title against the winner of the second semi-final on Saturday between La Rochelle and Bordeaux-Bègles.

"We really wanted to return to Paris, it's done today, it's the reward of our season but there is still a step to climb," said Toulouse captain Antoine Dupont, whose side's most recent titles were in 2019 and 2021.

"We started the match very well, with a good conquest, which allowed us to take it home," continued the France international scrum-half.

"We were pragmatic, we knew how to score from the start and afterwards you know that psychologically, it's always harder for the opponents to come back.

"The team responded well collectively, even if we made a few mistakes at the end, we remained compact and rigorous throughout."

Playing at the Anoeta stadium in San Sebastian, Toulouse could count on an army of their home fans who made the journey across the border into Spain.

With five tries, the southerners put an abrupt end to Racing's patchy season, with the Parisians bidding for their first final since 2016, the year they won their last title.

Winger Matthis Lebel touched down first after 18 minutes with Emmanuel Meafou going over for his 12th try of the season in all competitions, five minutes later.

Trailing 14-0, Racing lost heart, and went into the locker room at half time 20-0 down.

Alexandre Roumat in the 50th minute, winger Arthur Retiere eight minutes later and third row François Cros (80th minute) inflated the score.

Gael Fickou and Ibrahim Diallo saved some honour with two tries but Toulouse dominated in all areas, especially in the scrum.

Scottish fly-half Finn Russell, who is leaving for English club Bath, was on the losing side in his last match for Racing. He will be replaced by South Africa captain Siya Kolisi after the World Cup.

"Rugby is a very fair sport, you get what you deserve and tonight we didn't deserve to win, even if we gave everything," said Racing wing Juan Imhoff.

"We played against a much better team than us, they were more pragmatic, more serious, more in control.

"It's frustrating but what's positive is that we still have things to improve. If we stop in the semi-finals, it's because we don't deserve more than that. We have to be honest and humble, and get back to work" .

