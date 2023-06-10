Miami Heat mascot hurt after McGregor promo skit

Miami (AFP) – The Miami Heat's team mascot needed medical treatment after a staged 'fight' with former UFC mixed martial arts champion Conor McGregor.

The Irishman took to the court with a Heat compere during a timeout during game four of the NBA Finals against the Denver Nuggets for a pre-planned promotional spot.

McGregor was roundly booed by the Heat crowd as he promoted his product and was then approached by the Heat mascot 'Burnie' in a costume and boxing gloves.

The fighter punched the mascot to the ground and staff mocked trying to bring him back to consciousness and dragged 'Burnie' off court.

However, the person inside the costume was then taken to a local emergency room and released the same evening afer receiving pain medication, according to The Athletic and the Miami Herald.

Miami Heat mascot Burnie © Mike Ehrmann / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP

The product McGregor has been promoting was a pain relief spray.

The Heat lost the game 108-95 and are 3-1 down in the best-of-seven final series.

