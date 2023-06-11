Ferrari battle with Toyota in Le Mans

Le Mans (France) (AFP) – Ferrari, marking their return to the 24 Hours of Le Mans after a 50-year absence, were locked in a duel with Toyota early Sunday in the centenary edition of motorsport's most celebrated endurance race.

The Ferraris driven by Antonio Giovinazzi (No.51) and Antonio Fuoco (No.50) compete in the Le Mans 24 hours endurance race

Only seconds separated the two remaining Hypercars with the race finishing later Sunday.

On Saturday, Ferrari started from pole position on their return having withdrawn from Le Mans to focus on Formula One in 1973 with nine wins in the bag.

However, the Japanese Toyota constructor, with Swiss Sebastien Buemi, New Zealand's Brendon Hartley and Japanese driver Ryo Hirakawa at the wheel of the No.8 car remain the favourite to retain the title they won last year.

Beumi's Toyota battled in the night in the top category with the Ferrari No.51 of Italian Antonio Giovinazzi.

If Buemi was often in the lead, Giovinazzi hung on and overtook the Toyota shortly after dawn thanks to faster refuelling.

Rain showers had made part of the track slippery, upsetting the strategy of many teams, but forecasts for Sunday promised dry weather.

Behind the leaders the two Cadillacs remain in touch.

Three other podium hopefuls had to give in during the night -- the Toyota No.7 of Kamui Kobayashi, victorious in 2021, pulled out after a collision.

Swiss driver Sebastien Buemi steers his Toyota GR010 Hybrid Hypercar WEC during the Le Mans 24 hours endurance race © Fred TANNEAU / AFP

For the past five years, both Toyotas have always finished the race.

The second Ferrari lost half an hour in the pits due to damage and was six laps behind.

Nearly twenty of the 62 cars that started the race on Saturday at 1400GMT were stationary on Sunday morning.

