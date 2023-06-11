Roland Garros: 5 things we learned on Day 14 - anniversaries and emotions

2023 French Open

Iga Swiatek won and Karolina Muchova lost but there was still a lot of love.

Special brew

There's a refreshing no-nonsense about Karolina Muchova. After her defeat to Iga Swiatek in the women's singles final, the 26-year-old was asked to sum up her two weeks at the French Open in one word. And she replied: "Special." She was then invited to explain why. "Well, because I played a final of a Grand Slam for the first time, so it's pretty special to me."

40 years on

The French Open organisers clearly have a line in forward planning. The American legend Chris Evert was called on to present the trophies after the women's singles final. Forty years ago, Evert lifted the Coupe Suzanne Lenglen after beating Mima Jausovec from Yugoslavia 6-1, 6-2. The 2023 final was a tad more contested. A thrilling three-setter lasting nearly three hours. Evert went on to claim the French Open twice more in 1985 and 1986 to become the most decorated female player at the event with seven crowns. Perhaps she's locked in for ceremonial duties in 2025 and 2026.

Muchova complex

Quite obviously Karolina Muchova was emotional after losing a Grand Slam final. Chris Evert said a few words to console her for taking the top seed Iga Swiatek to the very brink. And this all coming after a few years in which she has been beset by injuries. While Swiatek seethes precision and others such as Aryna Sabalenka and Elena Rybakina offer fearsome power, Muchova injects grace and variation. The combination ended up baffling Sabalenka in the semi-final and it nearly befuddled Swiatek in the final. If she remains injury free, Muchova could pose a threat to the big hitters.

Very happy returns

If at first you don't succeed ... a year after fluffing three match points and eventually losing in the 2022 men's doubles final, Ivan Dodig and Austin Krajicek from the United States won the 2023 crown with a 6-4, 6-1 victory over the unseeded Belgians Sander Gille and Joran Vliegen. It was all over in 80 minutes on centre court and provided a first title for 32-year old Krajicek. Dodig has won the doubles in Paris before though. That was back in 2015 with Marcelo Melo. The 38-year-old Croatian was also a winner at the 2021 Australian Open with Filip Polasek.

History woman

While a lot is being made about Novak Djokovic attempting to win a record 23rd Grand Slam singles trophy, it is important to hail 22-year-old Iga Swiatek who has become only the sixth woman to defend her title in Paris since the French Open allowed professional players to compete. Chris Evert - who presented her with the Coupe Suzanne Lenglen - did it on three occasions. Monica Seles, Steffi Graf are some of the other women in the pantheon. "Winning here last year for sure it was a confirmation for me that my first title wasn't coincidence or something like that," said Swiatek. "This year, it was a little bit tougher in terms of injuries and the pressure of coming back as a defending champion." A winner's cheque for 2.3 million euros should help to oil the relaxation therapies.

