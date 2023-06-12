Lyon axe coach Garbajosa over player tensions

Paris (AFP) – Lyon axed Xavier Garbajosa as coach after a season marked by tensions with the squad, the French Top 14 club announced Monday.

"LOU Rugby has taken the decision to relieve Xavier Garbajosa from the management of the staff of its first team," said the club, which finished third in the Top 14 this season.

Lyon thanked the former Toulouse back "for his commitment and contribution over the last season".

Garbajosa, who had signed a three-year contract from February 2022, succeeded Pierre Mignoni and took Lyon into the play-offs.

Despite performing well on the pitch, the good results could not mask tensions between the coach and the players.

The decision to sack Garbajosa, the club said, would "guarantee the playing squad the serenity it needs".

