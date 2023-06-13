Ferrari makes triumphant return at Le Mans 24 Hours centenary race

Motor sport

Alessandro Pier Guidi, Antonio Giovinazzi and Briton James Calado won the 24 Hours of Le Mans centenary race, marking a triumphant return for Ferrari at the prestigious event. Toyota's Brendon Hartley, Sebastien Buemi and Ryo Hirakawa finished second while Cadillac's Earl Bamber, Alex Lynn and Richard Westbrook finished in third place.

Ferrari Hypercar drivers British James Calado (L) and Italian Antonio Giovinazzi (R) join Italian Alessandro Pier Guidi (car) to celebrate after winning the 24 hours of Le Mans endurance race on June 11, 2023.

The Le Mans 24 hours centenary event attracted a record crowd of more than 300,000 for an action-packed race as well as spectacular flypasts and firework displays.

100 years of racing

Visitors were also offered a glimpse of the race’s rich history at the Le Mans 24 hours museum. For the teams too, it was a momentous occasion.

For Olivier Panis, who competed at Le Mans 24 Hours both as a driver and team principal, Le Mans 24 Hours is a very special race.

"I felt unbelievable when I raced here for the first time in 2008. It is amazing to be at the 100th anniversary of this race. There are so many spectators and constructors. Last year, we had 90,000 people. For this weekend, the number of people here announced (more than 300,000) was just unbelievable."

Igniting cars - and imagination

For Rob Leupen, team director of Toyota Gazoo Racing, Le Mans is the biggest race in the World Endurance Championship.

"It is race which has a huge amount of history and legendary activities. On one hand, we are showcasing technology while on the other, were are developing new, innovative technologies for the long-term future," he said.

He said this year was extra special.

"I don't think you get many opportunities to be in the centenary of such a big race."

The 24 Hour classic has ignited the imagination of numerous Hollywood A-listers over the years.

Paul Newman famously finished second in 1979 aged 54, Patrick Dempsey raced it four times, Steve McQueen used the 1970 edition to shoot scenes of his film 'Le Mans', and in 2016 Brad Pitt gave the celebrated command 'Gentlemen, start your engines'.

