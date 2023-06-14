Grill wins poll to lead French rugby union during World Cup

rugby

Florian Grill was on Wednesday anointed president of the Fédération française de rugby following a poll among the country's 1,900 amateur clubs.

Grill, who is boss of the Ligue Ile-de-France, won 58.14 percent of the votes. The 57-year-old will head the federation during the impending World Cup in France and remain in office until the end of 2024.

Patrick Buisson, who had been in charge of amateur rugby under the former president Bernard Laporte, received just over 41 per cent of votes.

Nearly 1,750 clubs opted for Grill during the election which was held between Monday and Wednesday.

"When you lose a match, it's never very pleasant," said Buisson. "The clubs voted massively and made a choice.

"We're not going to block the system," added Buisson, who had been one of Laporte's key executives.

"Anything that is in the general interest of rugby will be approved. If Grill's proposals are made to unravel what has been put in place, that will be more complicated. But the point is for rugby to move forward."

Laporte stood down in January after being handed a two-year suspended prison sentence for corruption.

Alexandre Martinez, who had been in temporary charge after Laporte's resignation, will return to his duties as treasurer.

France kick off their quest to win the Webb Ellis trophy for the first time against New Zealand on 8 September at the Stade de France.

The final takes place on 28 October at the same venue.

