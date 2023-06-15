Arlettaz taking over as France attack coach after World Cup

Marcoussis (France) (AFP) – Patrick Arlettaz will take over as France attack coach following the World Cup, the French Rugby Federation announced on Thursday.

Arlettaz, who recently stepped down as coach of Perpignan, will replace Laurent Labit.

Labit and fellow France coach Karim Ghezal are taking over at Stade Francais after the World Cup ends in October.

Arlettaz "will join the staff of the XV de France ahead of the 2024 Six Nations Tournament for a period of four years" starting in January 2024, the FFR said.

The 51-year-old former centre, who favours a technical, fast-paced game, had been with Perpignan since 2012, first as an assistant and then as head coach from 2019.

In his first season in charge, Arlettaz guided Perpignan to promotion to the Top 14. He then kept them there as they finished 13th the next two seasons and then won playoffs against a team from D2.

Arlettaz won one France cap, against Romania in 1995.

© 2023 AFP