Berhalter re-appointed USA national team coach

Las Vegas (AFP) – Gregg Berhalter was re-appointed as the United States national team head coach on Friday, six months after his contract was allowed to run out amid an investigation into domestic violence.

The surprise move comes after US Soccer hired a consultancy firm to carry out a global search for the coach to lead the team towards the 2026 World Cup which the US is co-hosting with Mexico and Canada.

"When I started this search, my focus was on finding someone with the right vision to take this program to new heights in 2026," said US sporting director Matt Crocker. "

"Gregg has that vision, as well as the experience and growth mindset on and off the field to move this team forward," he added.

Berhalter, who led the team to the last 16 in the World Cup in Qatar last year, did not have his contract extended amid a bitter, public row with player Gio Reyna and his parents.

Part of the row included the revealing by Reyna's mother of a physical altercation in 1991 between Berhalter and his then girlfriend now wife, which prompted a a US Soccer investigation.

Berhalter did not deny the allegation, apologised for his behaviour and the final report made clear that there was "no legal impediment to employing him" and that he "remains a candidate to serve as head coach".

While a number of coaches, including American former Leeds manager Jesse Marsch and former France international Patrick Vieira had been linked with the post, Berhalter enjoyed support from a number of key players on the US team, including captain Christian Pulisic.

Despite Berhalter's appointment, interim head coach B.J. Callaghn will remain in charge of the team for Sunday's CONCACAF Nations League final in Las Vegas and this year's CONCACAF Gold Cup tournament.

