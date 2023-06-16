Berhalter set to return as US coach - reports

Las Vegas (AFP) – Gregg Berhalter is set to be re-appointed as the head coach of the US national team, six months after he left the role, multiple US media reports said on Thursday.

Berhalter, who guided the US to the round-of-16 at the World Cup in Qatar, before they were eliminated by the Netherlands, did not have his contract renewed at the end of last year.

Both The Athletic and ESPN reported late Thursday that Berhalter was now set to be reappointed to the role, with an announcement possibly coming as early as Friday.

Berhalter had been at the centre of a bitter public row with player Gio Reyna and his family.

That led to an investigation by US Soccer into allegations of domestic violence in 1991 involving Berhalter and his then girlfriend now wife.

The report into the physical altercation, which Berhalter did not deny, concluded that there was "no legal impediment to employing him".

US Soccer announced in January that they were conducting a search for their next coach and hired consultancy firm Sportsology to help them identify candidates.

Englishman Athony Hudson, Berhalter's former assistant, took interim charge of the team but left last month for a club job in Qatar and the team is currently under the charge of another of Berhalter's former staff, BJ Callaghan.

US Soccer had stated that Berhalter remained a potential candidate but it remains a surprise that he is now expected to be handed the job.

American former Leeds United coach Jesse Marsch and former France international Patrick Vieira were among the names to have been linked with the position.

The Athletic, citing sources, said some details remained to be addressed but that Berhalter's return was "imminent".

A US Soccer spokesperson did not respond to a request for comment.

