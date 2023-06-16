Clark seizes early second-round lead at US Open

Los Angeles (AFP) – Wyndham Clark fired a three-under-par 67 on a "spicier" Los Angeles Country Club North Course to take a one-shot clubhouse lead on nine-under par early in Friday's second round of the US Open.

Early leader: American Wyndham Clark plays the 12th hole in the second round of the US Open at Los Angeles Country Club

Advertising Read more

A day after Rickie Fowler and Xander Schauffele shot tournament-record 62s to lead an historically low-scoring first round, LA Country Club bit back.

Defending champion Matt Fitzpatrick had the third ace of the week at the par-three 15th, but fireworks were rare on Friday morning.

There were implosions, however, including Dustin Johnson's quadruple bogey at the second hole, where the two-time major champion was in a fairway bunker off the tee and entangled in a barranca on the way to an eight.

Long-hitting Clark, who won his first PGA Tour title at Quail Hollow last month, steered a relatively steady course with four birdies and a bogey on the way to his 131 total.

His nearest rival in the clubhouse was Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy, who closed with back-to-back birdies at eight and nine for a 67 and an eight-under total of 132.

Clark wrapped up his round shortly before Fowler teed off, with Schauffele due off two groups behind him.

Even with the course playing longer, and likely to firm up more as the sun peeked through the clouds, Clark said he didn't expect to be atop the leaderboard at the end of the day.

"I imagine someone is going to go out there and get to 10-, 11-under, if not more," he said.

Sure enough, Fowler got off to a hot start with birdies at the first three holes to reach 11-under. Schauffele opened with a pair of pars.

Clark teed off on the 10th and reached nine under with birdies at the 10th, 14th and 16th -- chipping out of dense rough near a greenside bunker at 14 and making a 13-foot putt.

He rolled in a 45-foot birdie putt at 16 and, after a bogey at the fourth, regained the solo lead when he got up and down for birdie from a greenside bunker at the par-five eighth.

"I would say after I got up-and-down on 14 I was feeling a little cocky about that," Clark said. "It was a tough shot, and making birdie there was huge.

"The front nine, I started leaking a little bit of oil and was grinding to make pars and even made a bogey, I kept reminding myself, hey, let's get back to that cocky player."

Four-time major winner McIlroy struggled to build momentum much of the day, but he birdied three of his last four holes to put himself firmly in contention.

He was one stroke in front of Harris English, who carded a four-under par 66 for a seven-under total of 133.

DJ battles back

Johnson, meanwhile, clawed back from his calamitous second hole with five birdies and a bogey for an even par round that left him where he started on six-under, tied on 134 with Australian Min Woo Lee, who had six birdies in an impressive five-under par 65.

"To battle back and get it back to even par for the day and six-under for the tournament, so still right in the mix going into the weekend, definitely proud of the way I came back and finished off the round," Johnson said.

After Thursday produced the lowest ever scoring average in a US Open first round of 71.38, the US Golf Association was expected to try to toughen things up.

USGA chief championships officer John Bodenhamer vowed organizers wouldn't make it "stupid hard."

"I think you'll see a little a little different, a little spicier golf course," he said.

As the afternoon wave got going, the sun broke through the stubborn clouds, promising to make the course drier and firmer for those chasing the lead and those battling to make the cut.

World number four Patrick Cantlay was in the clubhouse on the projected cutline of two-over.

Phil Mickelson, a six-time US Open runner-up who needs only his national championship to complete a career Grand Slam, was right outside it at three-over.

© 2023 AFP