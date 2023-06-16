Crawley launches England's Ashes bid in style

Birmingham (United Kingdom) (AFP) – Zak Crawley hit a boundary off the first ball of the match as England made a rousing start in the opening Ashes Test against Australia at Edgbaston on Friday.

England were 66-1 off 13 overs following the first hour's play, with Crawley 35 not out and Ollie Pope 19 not out.

England captain Ben Stokes, who has presided over 11 wins from 13 Tests since joining forces with coach Brendon McCullum last year, won the toss and opted to bat in the first of this five-match series.

It appeared a good toss to win, with blue skies above a lightly grassed pitch promising good conditions for batting.

Recently-crowned World Test champions Australia omitted Mitchell Starc and recalled Josh Hazlewood.

The opening ball of the Ashes has acquired some psychological significance in recent series, be it England quick Steve Harmison's huge wide in 2006 or left-arm quick Starc demolishing Rory Burns's leg-stump 18 months ago.

But on Friday it was England who struck the first blow, with Crawley elegantly driving Australia captain Pat Cummins's opening delivery through the covers for four.

It was a stroke greeted by a huge roar from a 25,000 capacity crowd and Crawley also took a boundary off Hazlewood's first ball, clipping the seamer's loosener through square leg.

England, whose aggressive 'Bazball' style of the past 12 months has been built on rapid run-scoring, sped to 22-0 off 21 balls.

Australia, however, hit back when Ben Duckett (12) flat-footedly cut at a wide delivery from Hazlewood and got a thin low edge to wicketkeeper Alex Carey.

But Crawley then drove off-spinner Nathan Lyon and first-change seamer Scott Boland for resounding boundaries, with England's fifty coming up inside 11 overs.

England are bidding for a first Ashes series win since 2015, with Australia aiming for a first Ashes campaign victory in England in 22 years.

