Defending champ Fitzpatrick aces 15th at US Open

The hole-in-one count kept climbing Friday at the US Open, where defending champion Matt Fitzpatrick aced the 120-yard par-three 15th in the second round.

England's Fitzpatrick became the third player in two days to notch a hole in one at one of Los Angeles Country Club's more intriguing holes after France's Matthieu Pavon and American Sam Burns did so on Thursday.

The only other US Open in which there were three or more holes-in-one on one hole was in 1989 at Oak Hill, when there were four at the par-three sixth.

So far this week, the 15th hasn't even been played at its shortest potential set-up. It played at 78 yards during the 2018 Walker Cup amateur matches.

Fitzpatrick, who had fired a one-over par 71 on Thursday, didn't see his tee shot at 15 spin into the cup from a couple of yards left of the pin.

He was alerted by the roar from the gallery and let out a yell himself, high-fiving playing partners Cameron Smith and Sam Bennett.

