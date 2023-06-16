'Mighty' Toulouse stand between La Rochelle and double

Paris (AFP) – French rugby giants Toulouse meet La Rochelle in the Top 14 in Paris on Saturday with the Champions Cup holders looking to claim a double after May's continental success.

Levani Botia joined La Rochelle when they were in the French second-tier

Ronan O'Gara's outfit could become the third French side, and 11th outfit overall, to claim two titles in one season since the European Cup began in 1996 after beating Leinster last month, for a second straight campaign.

Toulouse have already achieved the feat twice, the last time coming in 2021 when they overcame this weekend's visitors for a record-extending 22nd French title to also lift the 131-year-old trophy, the Bouclier de Brennus.

"This week will be different against a big, mighty team," La Rochelle's Fiji flanker Levani Botia told reporters this week.

"They know how to play finals and win Boucliers.

"We haven't won it. We will try and manage what they bring this weekend," he added after Saturday's semi-final victory over Bordeaux-Begles.

In La Rochelle's way are a side inspired by France captain Antoine Dupont, 2021's World Rugby player of the year.

That accolade came after he played a crucial part in his club's most recent double-winning campaign.

"The match coming this weekend is going to be very difficult, a knockout match," Dupont told Canal+ after Friday's last-four win over Racing 92.

"We really wanted to get back to Paris. We still have one step to take," he added.

World Cup amuse-bouche

More than a million people are expected to watch the game on French television, with the match broadcast on a free to air channel and subscription service Canal+.

Antoine Dupont has scored eight tries in 21 Toulouse appearances this season © GAIZKA IROZ / AFP/File

It's part of a deal that highlights the sport's financial health in France with a new contract starting next season worth 113.6 million euros ($124 million) per campaign, the highest figure for such an agreement for a rugby league in the world.

The eyes behind these screens and at the sold-out Stade de France will be fixed on the battle between locks Emmanuel Meafou and Will Skelton.

Toulouse's Meafou and Skelton both measure 2.03m with the La Rochelle behemoth 5kg heavier.

"It's going to be one hell of a match-up," La Rochelle forwards coach Romain Carmignani said this week.

"I've worked with Will for a few years now. The team, the club and the town is very lucky to have a player like him in the squad.

"I know Meafou less, we've seen his matches. They're the same type of players," he added.

The final serves as an apetiser for this year's Rugby World Cup, with France hosting New Zealand in Paris on September 8 to open the tournament.

More than half of Saturday's matchday squads are expected to feature at the tournament including the Wallabies' Skelton, Les Bleus' Dupont and Botia.

"Right now I just focus on the game. I'm not thinking about what will happen in the World Cup," Botia said.

"I'm focusing on the weekend, then we'll see after," he added.

© 2023 AFP