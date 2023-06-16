Pulisic double as US beat Mexico in wild battle

Las Vegas (AFP) – Christian Pulisic scored twice as the United States beat Mexico 3-0 on Thursday to set up a CONCACAF Champions League final showdwn with Canada after a stormy battle that saw both sides finish with nine men.

Chelsea winger Pulisic opened the scoring in the 37th minute and then drove in a second a minute after the interval, slotting home a low cross from Tim Weah, who had been sent clear down the right by a fine long pass from Weston McKennie.

The game turned ugly in the 69th minute when Cesar Montes was shown a red card for an ugly wild kick at US debutant Folarin Balogun and McKennie was also dismissed for his role in the fracas which followed.

Substitute Riccardo Pepi made sure of the win with the American's third goal in the 78th minute after an offside flag was over-ruled after a VAR review.

Two more red cards followed in the 85th minute when Mexico's Gerardo Arteaga and the US's Sergino Dest were sent off after another mass brawl.

The match was stopped in the final minutes due to a homophobic chant from Mexico supporters, triggering the stadium warnings of a potential suspension of the game.

