Zarco split second ahead of Marquez in German MotoGP practice

Berlin (AFP) – French rider Johan Zarco finished a tenth and a half of a second clear of favourite Marc Marquez in a rain-hit Germany MotoGP practice on Friday.

French rider Johann Zarco rides during the warm up at the Italian Grand Prix, where he would finish in third place

Zarco comes into Sunday's race at the Sachsenring track on the back of two successive podiums and recorded the fastest time.

Marquez, who has never lost at the track in eastern Germany, winning all eight of his previous German GPs there, finished just behind the French rider.

MotoGP 2023 leader Francesco Bagnaia finished in eighth place.

Rain flags came out on the track at the 18-minute mark, but the surface dried out allowing for a qualifying simulation in the final minutes.

Zarco took advantage to record the fastest time, overtaking Primac Ducati teammate Jorge Martin who was in the lead at that time.

