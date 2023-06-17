Australia's Khawaja hits first Test century in England

Birmingham (United Kingdom) (AFP) – Australia's Usman Khawaja completed his first Test hundred in England as he continued to defy the hosts at Edgbaston on Saturday.

Hundred up - Australia's Usman Khawaja celebrates after reaching his century in the first Ashes Test against England at Edgbaston

The left-handed opener completed a patient 199-ball century shortly after tea on the second day of the first Ashes Test when he late cut England captain Ben Stokes for four, with the 36-year-old Khawaja joyously shouting to acclaim the achievement before throwing his bat in celebration.

His 15th Test century was particularly valuable given Australia had earlier collapsed to 67-3 in response to England's 393-8 declared.

Khawaja, however, led Australia past the follow-on target with what was his seventh hundred in 18 Tests since he was recalled to the side last year.

