Broad at the double as he gets Warner again in Ashes

Birmingham (United Kingdom) (AFP) – England's Stuart Broad took two wickets in two balls on the second day of the first Test at Edgbaston on Saturday as he dismissed Australia's David Warner yet again in the Ashes.

Got him again - England's Stuart Broad (3R) celebrates with James Anderson (L) after bowling Australia's David Warner in the first Test at Edgbaston

Advertising Read more

Broad reduced Australia to 29-2 in the seventh over of the day's play after they had resumed on 14-0, having survived 20 minutes before stumps on Friday in response to England's 393-8 declared, featuring star batsman Joe Root's unbeaten 118.

In the drawn 2019 Ashes in England, left-hander Warner had averaged a meagre 9.50 in 10 innings and was dismissed seven times by veteran seamer Broad.

Warner had fought hard for a score of nine on an overcast morning favouring England's quicks when he contributed to his own dismissal by chasing a wide ball outside off from Broad and inside edged into his stumps.

His exit was greeted with a huge cheer from the crowd and the roars became deafening next ball when Marnus Labuschagne, the world's number-one ranked Test batsman, fell for a golden duck.

Broad produced a sharp outswinger that Labuschagne might have left later in an innings.

But instead the right-hander poked at the ball and wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow held a superb one-handed catch, diving low in front of Root at first slip.

There had been much debate ahead of the Ashes over whether Bairstow should keep wicket instead of Ben Foakes.

But having made 78 in England's first innings, this catch also highlighted Bairstow's quality as a wicket-keeper.

Steve Smith, who in the corresponding Edgbaston clash four years ago made twin hundreds, survived the hat-trick ball but Australia were still 364 runs behind.

© 2023 AFP