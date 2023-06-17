Luckless Sainz summoned to stewards after crash in Canada practice

Montreal (AFP) – Luckless Carlos Sainz was called to see the stewards for allegedly impeding Alex Albon on Saturday after he crashed out of third and final practice at the Canadian Grand Prix.

Ferrari's Carlos Sainz returns to the pit lane after crashing in practice for the Canadian Formula One Grand Prix

Ferrari's Spanish driver slowed at the chicane at Turn 13 of the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, prompting Albon to tell his engineer on the Williams team radio that he had blocked his progress.

"As always, just dangerous from the Ferrari," said Albon. "All the time. He just stopped in the middle of the chicane."

Sainz later crashed at Turn One and damaged his car, causing a red flag that delayed the action by seven minutes.

A stewards' statement cited an alleged breach of article 375 of the FIA Formula One Sporting Regulations with "car 55 unnecessarily impeding car 23 at turn 13".

Sainz may face a grid penalty if the stewards decide he impeded Ocon.

He and team-mate Charles Leclerc have struggled to match their team's ambitions this season.

Ferrari are without a win after seven races all won by Red Bull.

