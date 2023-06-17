Tudor team withdraws from Tour of Switzerland out of respect for Maeder

Geneva (AFP) – The Tudor Pro Cycling Team said Saturday it had decided to withdraw from the Tour of Switzerland following the death of Swiss cyclist Gino Maeder.

"After careful consideration and talking to both riders and staff, the team decided not to continue racing this year's Tour de Suisse," the team said in a tweet.

"Under these difficult circumstances we feel it is the human way to respect the feelings of our riders and pay respect to Gino," it added.

The 26-year-old Maeder, who rode for Team Bahrain Victorious, fell into a ravine in the downhill finale of Thursday's fifth stage and succumbed to his injuries on Friday.

Following the news, the elite World Tour road racing teams and riders took part in a 20km memorial ride in his honour instead of racing stage six.

Organisers however decided against cancelling the tour altogether.

"After an emotional day and a very touching ride in memory of Gino Maeder, it was decided in consultation with the family of Gino Maeder that the Tour of Switzerland will continue," the race director Olivier Senn said Friday.

Senn explained his decision came also after consultation with the teams and riders as well as the entire staff of the tour.

Maeder's death sparked many tributes led by two-time Tour de France champion Tadej Pogacar, who posted on Instagram: "Rest in peace (heart icon) I will miss you."

Pogacar's fellow Slovenian and recently-crowned Giro d'Italia winner Primoz Roglic tweeted: "Speechless."

The seventh stage on Saturday was due to take the cyclists on an 184-kilometre ride from Tubach to Weinfelden.

The eighth and final stage Sunday will feature a 26-km time-trial between St. Gallen and Abtwil.

