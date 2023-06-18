Head boy -- French racing dynasty enjoys more classic success

Chantilly (France) (AFP) – Christopher Head became the latest member of France's greatest racing dynasty to enjoy success in the Prix de Diane (French Oaks) and paid tribute to his "pillars", his late grandparents Alec and Ghislaine Head.

Head dynasty: Freddy (centre) flanked by his sister Criquette (2nd left) and father Alec (3rd right) with then French president Valery Giscard d'Estaing after Three Troikas' Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe success in 1979

Blue Rose Cen stormed to victory at Chantilly on Sunday to join equine legends Allez France (1973), Divine Proportions (2005) and Zarkava (2008) in completing the Marcel Boussac, Prix d'Essai des Pouliches (French 1000 Guineas) and Diane treble.

Head, 36, once he had extricated himself from backslaps and thunderous applause from the 25,000 spectators, said racing might have been in the blood but he had not felt it right to jump straight in.

He obtained a computer science degree -- his father Freddy advised him to seek another qualification -- but then served training apprenticeships with his aunt Criquette Head-Maarek amongst others.

Criquette trained three Diane winners -- Freddy rode her 1982 victor Harbour -- whilst her father Alec won it twice.

Freddy won it four times as a jockey but fell short as a trainer -- Christopher on Sunday set the record straight for that part of the Head family.

However, it was to the patriarch of the family Alec, who died last year aged 97 whilst Ghislaine passed away on June 2 at 95, who Christopher turned to for advice.

"Of course it is something special," said Christopher of joing his aunt and grandfather as trainers of a Diane winner.

"But compared to what they achieved there is still a lot to do.

"My grandparents were such characters.

"When I was growing up I waited my chance to talk about racing but then for sure I had conversations with my grandfather."

Alec quipped when Freddy retired to join Criquette in the training ranks that "two Heads were better than one" -- they are both now retired.

Whether he repeated it when Christopher and his sister Victoria became trainers history does not relate.

"Both my grandparents left too early, they were the pillars of the family," he said.

"I am sorry they did not see today but I hope they were looking down on me.

"I feel still that they are around me and will be for all my life."

'Lot of character'

Christopher, though, is not going to get carried away with his spectacular season -- he finished second in the Prix du Jockey Club (French Derby) with Big Rock.

"It has been incredible, a dream," he said.

"I probably do not realise what has happened yet.

"However, one has to always look to the future in this business and one can never have enough of either classic or Group One success."

Alec may no longer be around but in Blue Rose Cen's 76-year-old owner Leopoldo Fernandez Pujals he has established a strong relationship.

The Cuba-born Pujals a decorated Vietnam War veteran, who made his fortune in Spain in pizzas and telecommunications, was a renowned breeder of Spanish horses.

However, a dinner organised in Deauville by a cousin of Head's convinced him Christopher was a young talent worth investing in.

"I had no horses at the time," said Pujals.

"However, we bought some and established a young team.

"I at my age and my experience in business help them to develop.

"They deal with the horses and they entertain me in my retirement...my working retirement!" he added with a smile.

Pujals has five horses with Head and is "surprised" to have bred such superstars as Blue Rose Cen and Big Rock in his first attempt.

His head was turned towards 'The Sport of Kings' by another day out -- at the races in Madrid.

"My wife backed a horse and it lost," he said.

"However, she enjoyed the day so much she said I think we should get involved and buy a horse.

"I being a businessman was not going to settle for having one ..I bought 80."

Head is eternally grateful for the trust Pujals has placed in him.

"We enjoy a strong relationship," said Head.

"He has a lot of character and that is highlighted by how he chose a young trainer.

"Others should follow his example and send their horses to young trainers in France."

© 2023 AFP