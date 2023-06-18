'Heat of the moment': Robinson unapologetic over reaction to Khawaja exit

Birmingham (United Kingdom) (AFP) – England paceman Ollie Robinson said he had been "in the heat of the moment" after appearing to verbally abuse Usman Khawaja in the first Test at Edgbaston on Sunday.

The paceman bowled Khawaja for 141 after the Australian opener extended his overnight century on the third day.

Robinson then appeared to have some choice words for Khawaja as he returned to the pavilion.

Robinson, who said Australia had "three No 11s", then also helped clean up the tail as the Ashes-holders were bowled out for 386 -- just seven runs behind England's first-innings 393-8 declared.

England, after batting in overcast, seam-friendly conditions in between two downpours on a rain-marred day, were 28-2 in their second innings at stumps.

"It's my first home Ashes and to get the big wicket at the time was special for me," Robinson told a post-play press conference as he reflected on yorking Khawaja after England captain Ben Stokes had set an unusual 'umbrella' field.

"I think Ussie played unbelievably well. And to get that wicket for us at the time as a team was massive."

The 29-year-old added: "And I think we all want that theatre of the game, don't we? So I'm here to provide it.

"I don't really care how it's perceived to be honest. It's the Ashes, it's professional sport. If you can't handle that, what can you handle?"

Robinson, asked if abusing opponents was part of the theatre of the game, replied: "No, it's not but I think when you're in heat of the moment and you have the passion of the Ashes that can happen.

"I think we've all seen Ricky Ponting, other Aussies do the same to us. So just because the shoe's on the other foot, it's not received well."

His words to Khawaja have the potential to land Robinson in trouble with match referee Andy Pycroft but the England bowler said: "I'm not going to comment on that."

Australia wicketkeeper Alex Carey told reporters: "I was actually worded-up (warned by the team media officer) that something happened before coming in here...I didn't see anything over the top there."

