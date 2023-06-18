Red Bull boss hails Verstappen after team’s 100th win Red Bull boss hails Verstappen after 100th win 

Montreal (AFP) – Team chief Christian Horner hailed Max Verstappen and all the Red Bull staff on Sunday after the double world champion delivered their 100th victory in winning the Canada Grand Prix.

Advertising Read more

It was the 25-year-old Dutchman's sixth win this year and the 41st of his career, pulling him alongside three-time champion Ayrton Senna in Formula One's record books.

"To get a century of victories for the whole team is an incredible achievement," said Horner.

"And not just by those who are here, but for the men and women in the team who have put in all the long hours.

"One hundred races is a lot, but 100 wins is 27 per cent of all the races we've entered that we've won and that's an incredible, truly incredible statistic.

“And Max has been just sensational here again this weekend. He really is driving out of his skin."

He added he was not thinking about completing an unbeaten season.

"We are taking it one race at a time and my mind is not drifting off to far into the future," he said.

"But can we? Who knows? There are so many variables. So, we take it one at a time… Collectively, this group are doing a great job."

The seemingly unflappable Verstappen was, he said, very satisfied with another successful weekend.

"Of course, I am very happy right now," he said. "But it was not a very straightforward race because the tyres were not getting into their window, it was cold and we were sliding around a lot.

"But we made it work and to win again and win the 100th Grand Prix for the team. It’s incredible, amazing. I mean I never expected to be on these numbers for myself so we keep enjoying working hard and today has been a great day."

Verstappen led from lights to flag as he came home 9.570 seconds ahead of Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso with seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton finishing third for Mercedes.

His victory left him behind only four-time champions Alain Prost (51) and Sebatian Vettel (53), seven-time champions Michael Schumacher and Hamilton (91 and 103, respectively).

© 2023 AFP