Toulouse's Rugby World Cup stars 'liberated' by Top 14 win

Paris (AFP) – After Toulouse's star-studded side beat La Rochelle to claim a 22nd French Top 14 title, the club's host of internationals were ready to shift their sights to the Rugby World Cup.

France fly-half Romain Ntamack scored a late solo match-winner after Argentina centre Santiago Chocobares also crossed while England back-rower Jack Willis stood out in the 29-26 victory in Paris on Saturday.

Up to 20 of Toulouse's matchday squad could feature in the tournament, which starts on September 8 as Les Bleus host three-time winners New Zealand.

Ntamack and club-mate and half-back partner Antoine Dupont are among those expected to be in France's preliminary squad, named on Wednesday.

France's first training camp is set for the Mediterranean coast on July 2-14 before four pre-tournament Tests in August with Fabien Galthie's men among the favourites for the Webb Ellis trophy.

"For now we'll enjoy this, we've won the right to do that for some days," Ntamack told reporters after the victory.

"We'll do it together, to decompress after the season before thinking about France because it will come quickly.

"We'll focus on France from the first day in Monaco," he added.

Flanker Francois Cros is also set to be involved for France after an impressive season with his club.

"We will take time to savour then we'll move onto the World Cup," Cros told reporters.

"Winning the Top 14 gives us a confidence boost and for the players who are lucky to be part of the preparation of the World Cup we will be liberated and satisfied by the season with the club," he added.

His back-row partner Willis joined Toulouse, five-time Champions Cup winners, mid-way through the campaign after English club Wasps entered administration.

Willis was given a nine out 10 rating by newspaper L'Equipe for his performance at the Stade de France.

He is expected to be involved with Steve Borthwick's England after helping lift the 131-year-old French title, the Bouclier de Brennus.

"Jack's had an incredible season," Cros said.

"I really think he wanted to taste his first Brennus," he added.

Toulouse's midfield pair of the Argentinas' Chocobares and Tonga's Pita Ahki are in line to play at the World Cup too.

Chocobares is one of two Argentina three-quarters in the Toulouse squad, alongside Juan Cruz Mallia, who can cover across the backline.

"The Argentinians with us, we love them. They're really great guys. They're always in a good mood in the changing room," France full-back Thomas Ramos said.

"In the game, defensively, one of his strong points, he was exceptional and was solid against a great player in Jonathan Danty alongside Pita Ahki, who was very good too.

"They're big competitors and when you play for Toulouse we love great competitors," he added.

