Mbappé hits his 40th as France edge past Greece in Euro 2024 qualifier

Kylian Mbappé scored his 40th goal for France on Monday night in a gritty 1-0 win over Greece to maintain their 100 percent record in their qualifying group for next summer's European championships in Germany.

Greece came to the Stade de France boasting victories over Gibraltar and Republic of Ireland to take them into second place in Group B.

After weathering France's early onslaught, Gus Poyet's charges displayed the guile and combativeness so beloved of their coach during his playing days.

They stymied France and offered no threat of their own. Even the ventures into French territory appeared half-hearted.

And yet the hosts remained negligent. Midway through the first half, Randal Kolo Muani should have hit the target with his header and just before the pause, Jules Koundé tried a cute cushioned volley but the Greece goalkeeper Odysseas Vlachodimos got down well to save his cushioned volley.

France showed more urgency after the break and were rewarded for their renewed adventure with a penalty after Konstantinos Mavropanos was penalised for a kick to the head ofn Antoine Greizmann.

Mbappé took the kick but Vlachodimos saved well to his right. However, Mbappé was given another chance after teh video assistant referee spotted an encroachment.

Mbappé exploited the reprieve to thrash home to the left of Vlachodimos.

The goal took him to within one strike of the former France skipper Michel Platini who struck 41 times in 72 matches between 1976 and 1987.

In the night's other match in Group B, Republic of Ireland beat Gibraltar 3-0 and elsewhere in the competition, England walloped North Macedonia 7-0 to maintain their 100 percent record in Group C. Ukraine are second after a 1-0 win over Malta.

