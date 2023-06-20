Kolisi hopes to play 'one or two' World Cup warm-ups

Johannesburg (AFP) – Injured Springboks captain Siya Kolisi said on Tuesday he hopes to play "one or two" warm-up matches before South Africa begin their Rugby World Cup defence against Scotland on September 10.

Captain Siya Kolisi (C) holds the Webb Ellis Cup after South Africa beat England in the 2019 Rugby World Cup final in Japan.

The reigning champions play Argentina in Buenos Aires, Wales in Cardiff and New Zealand in London between August 5 and 25 to prepare for the global showpiece in France.

Loose forward Kolisi, who suffered a serious knee injury in April, has been ruled out of Rugby Championship matches against Australia, New Zealand and Argentina in July.

Speaking at a press briefing in Pretoria, Kolisi reiterated comments last week by rugby director Rassie Erasmus, who said he was "aiming to get Siya involved in warm-up matches".

"Hopefully, I will be able to play in one or two warm-up matches," Kolisi told reporters as he recovers from an injury that required surgery.

"It is not great being injured, but I have been here before and it is nice to have the support of the coaches and players, as well as the fantastic medical and conditioning staff.

"I am progressing each week and am confident how things are developing. My rehabilitation is going well."

Kolisi debuted for South Africa in 2013, became the first black Test captain of the Springboks five years later and led his country to victory in the 2019 World Cup in Japan.

After playing Scotland in Marseille, the Springboks face Romania in Bordeaux, Ireland in Paris and Tonga in Marseille in Pool B. Section winners and runners-up qualify for the quarter-finals.

