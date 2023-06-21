Wembanyama says will play in NBA Summer League

New York (AFP) – Projected number one draft pick Victor Wembanyama said Wednesday he plans to play in this year's NBA Summer League.

Wembanyama, who is virtually certain to be chosen by the San Antonio Spurs with the first selection in Thursday's Draft in New York, told reporters at a press conference he will play in the pre-season event.

"I'm going to be playing the Summer League," Wembanyama said.

The 19-year-old French prospect did not say whether he would play in the Summer League games in Sacramento, starting on July 3, or the Las Vegas tournament held from July 7-17.

Wembanyama also said he hoped to play for France in the World Cup taking place in the Philippines, Japan and Indonesia from August 25 to September 10.

"There's time between the Summer League and the World Cup," Wembanyama said. "It's still my plan to make the World Cup. I'm waiting to agree with my franchise."

The 7ft 4in (2.24m) Wembanyama is widely regarded as a transformational talent, regarded as the most sought-after No. 1 pick since LeBron James entered the NBA in 2003.

Wembanyama said he had continued training since the French basketball season ended last week with his Metropolitans 92 team suffering a 3-0 series defeat to Monaco.

"Ever since last season ended, like a week ago, I've been staying in shape," Wembanyama said.

"I've been lifting pretty much every day except for the day when I traveled. I was lifting this morning with my coach. I'm not too tired.

"I actually I was pretty much in the best shape of the season."

