Giant cut-out, prayer candles as 'Wemby-mania' grips San Antonio

San Antonio (AFP) – From a towering plywood cut-out to prayer candles portraying him as a Saint, Victor Wembanyama's imminent arrival at the San Antonio Spurs had the Texas city crackling with anticipation on Thursday.

A large cut out of French basketball player Victor Wembanyama expected to be San Antonio Spurs's No. 1 pick ahead of the NBA Draft is displayed outside the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas

Advertising Read more

Just hours before the talented French teenager was set to be picked by San Antonio with the top pick in the NBA Draft, Spurs fans gathered in excitement, hoping that the 19-year-old prodigy will turn the team into championship contenders once more.

The 7ft 4in (2.24m) Wembanyama is widely seen as the most sought-after No.1 Draft pick to enter the NBA since LeBron James was chosen first in 2003, a once-in-a-generation player prospect capable of having a transformational impact.

Hype about Wembanyama's arrival in San Antonio has steadily built in the city since the Spurs won a lottery last month that guaranteed they will have the first pick in Thursday's draft in Brooklyn.

Robert Alvarado, a 61-year-old builder and passionate Spurs fan, was one of several people who helped create a giant plywood cut-out of Wembanyama that now looms over San Antonio's Southside.

The giant 18ft-tall image adorns a fence next to a giant Spurs logo.

"We created it because of the excitement he's bringing here to our city," Alvarado told AFP. "It's really positive energy.

"We have a great coach and our young players put together with one Wembanyama is going to be an excellent season. We're really excited about it."

'Super dope'

Alvarado's twin brother Oscar designed the cut-out, while a team including a master carpenter and a painter also helped bring it to fruition.

A mural by artist Nick Soupé of player Victor Wembanyama expected to be San Antonio Spurs's No. 1 pick ahead of the NBA Draft is seen at Rudy’s Seafood in San Antonio, Texas, on June 22, 2023. The San Antonio Spurs in Thursday's NBA Draft in New York, are expected to choose French player Victor Wembanyama, widely viewed as a once-in-a-generation talent capable of transforming a franchise, as the No. 1 pick. © Patrick T. Fallon / AFP

"We started about two weeks ago," Robert Alvarado said. "We built it in 13 days, from the idea to drawing it, cutting it out, sanding it, painting it."

The cut-out became a focal point for San Antonio fans on Thursday ahead of the Draft.

"Luckily, this mural is super dope and cool," said 21-year-old student and Spurs devotee Jacob Barrios.

"I love San Antonio's community and just seeing this happen, it's amazing. I love it."

Stephen Navarro meanwhile predicted that Wembanyama would follow in the footsteps of Spurs icons Tim Duncan, Manu Ginobili and another French star, Tony Parker.

"I feel like he's gonna bring us back to where we were with Timmy, Manu, Tony," Navarro said. "I feel like he's gonna bring us back to the glory days, you know, establish our franchise again in the NBA.

"It's like something we've never really seen before in the NBA -- a guy that big, that tall, be able to move, the way he can dribble, shoot. I'm getting like chills thinking about it."

Wembanyama's image was also found on a mural that has popped up on the wall of a San Antonio seafood restaurant, alongside other Spurs stars.

Wingspan and a prayer

The Mission Crafts Chandlery store meanwhile reported brisk business in prayer candles depicting Wembanyama as a Saint. The candles were nearly sold out as of Thursday.

A prayer candle showing French basketball player Victor Wembanyama at a San Antonio craft store © Patrick T. Fallon / AFP

"We're selling our Wemby (candle) because we really want to share the excitement and the joy of having him on the team," said the store's Gemma Trenillo.

"A lot of people are gonna have this in their homes, on their altars. We're just so happy that everyone's excited and that we have him on the team."

Trenillo said the candles were already back-ordered.

"This is the last one, we've sold out," she said. "We're taking pre-orders right now. And we're busy making them in the back."

Robert Alvarado meanwhile cautioned fans that while Wembanyama would eventually lead a return to the Spurs glory days, it might take time.

"We don't expect everything like great the first year but it'll be fun to watch," Alvarado said.

"But, I say, within a couple of years we'll be in the playoffs and I believe Victor Wembanyama when he says he's gonna bring us a championship. I think he will."

© 2023 AFP